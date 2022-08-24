Unstoppable With NBK’s Sequel To Premiere on Dussehra 2022, Claim Reports

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s popular chat show Unstoppable With NBK’s sequel will go live on Dussehra this year. According to reports, the first guest to grace the show with his presence will be megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela. Ustoppable With NBK’s team is leaving no stone unturned for making this episode special. Ever since the news surfaced on the internet, Chiranjeevi’s fans are extremely delighted and eagerly waiting for the talk show’s first episode.

The makers have also planned a special launch event before the first episode of Unstoppable With NBK’s sequel goes live. It has been reported that actors Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and many other renowned celebrities will appear on the Balayya-hosted show. Not so long ago, the shooting of Unstoppable With NBK’s sequel was put on hold since Balakrishna lost his sister. He is back to work now.

Unstoppable With NBK’s first season was a big hit on the OTT platform Aha. The first episode of the original season featured actors like Mohan Babu, Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Lakshmi. Subsequently, Nani, Raviteja, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati and Brahmanandam, to name a few, were also invited to the show.

The audience loved Balayya’s hosting skills and comic timing in Unstoppable With NBK. OTT platform Aha was successful in receiving more subscribers because of this chat show. It remains to be seen whether the second season of Unstoppable With NBK will be as successful as its original season, or not.

Besides Unstoppable With NBK, Balakrishna is busy shooting for NBK 107, directed by Gopichandh Malineni. There are reports that NBK 107 will be released in theatres this Dussehra. NBK 107 is touted to be an action drama film.

In addition to NBK 107, Balakrishna will also be seen in Anil Ravipudi’s untitled film. The film is tentatively titled NBK 108. The shooting of this film is yet to begin. Further details about the cast and crew have also been kept under wraps by the makers.

