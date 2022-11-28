Uorfi Javed Answers If Splitsvilla 14 Is Scripted or Not, Reveals Her Favourite Contestant

Uorfi Javed, known for her risqué fashion choices, has been hitting the headlines recently for her stint in MTV Splitsvilla 14. The new twists and challenges of the latest season of the reality show often send social media abuzz. Now, Uorfi has claimed that everything that happens on the show is completely real and nothing is scripted. The Bigg Boss OTT fame made the claim during a recent ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram where she interacted with her fans.

When one of the curious users asked if Splitsvilla is a scripted show, Uorfi immediately denied it. She mentioned that even though she used to think the same, her perception changed after she joined the show. Uorfi also claimed that all the emotions displayed on the TV screen are real and raw. “So, when I used to watch the show as a child, I used to think that it was all scripted but when I went there, I realized it is absolutely not. The emotions are very real, very raw. When you are in that situation without a mobile, that becomes your life. It’s completely real," she said.

Another fan was curious about Uorfi’s favourite contestant on Splitsvilla 14. Asked about the same, the actress revealed when it comes to friendship, it was Kashish Thakur who ended up close to her heart. “Friendship wise I think Kashish Thakur. I really liked him. I still like him. He is still very close to my heart. We are very great friends. We’re very good friends. As a contestant, I would say Hamid Barkzi, I really liked Hamid. I liked Honey Kamboj and Soundous Moufakir also," she stated.

Interestingly, this comes at a time when the latest promo of Splitsvilla 14 shows a rift between Uorfi Javed and Kashish Thakur. Uorfi confronts Kashish about a displeasing conversation when interruption by Aagaz Akhtar makes the latter lose his calm. During the task session, Uorfi and Kashish openly declare they do not wish to partner up. An emotional Uorfi also appears to be sobbing after the end of the heated conversation.

