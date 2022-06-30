Uorfi Javed Answers Those Who Ask 'Roz Airport Kyu Jaati Ho?' and It Has Anupamaa Twist To It

Uorfi Javed never shies away from flaunting her sometimes bizarre, sometimes bold fashion outfits. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and is often snapped at the airport too. Therefore, the Bigg Boss OTT fame is often trolled as well for visiting airports so frequently. In her latest Instagram video, Uorfi Javed can be seen answering those who seems to have a problem with her frequent airport visits.

In the video, Uorfi Javed can be seen lip-syncing to one of Anupama’s dialogues. “Why do even care about if I roam around, travel, dance, sing, laugh, play, go out alone or with somebody else!" she can be heard saying in Hindi. In the caption, Uorfi wrote, “AAP ko kya hai bhai?"

Fans were quick to react to the video. “True exactly……!!!" one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Anupama Pro Max".

Earlier this year, Kashmera Shah also mocked Uorfi saying she should go to the airport only after buying the tickets and not just to click pictures. “Give my message to Urfi, go to the airport only after you buy tickets. You go there, click pictures and then sit in a car to come back. It doesn’t look good. In India, a mot many people do not have phones, they know me." Kashmera had told paps. Later, Uorfi reacted to it when she was snapped at the airport. Asked when will she be back in the city, Urfi sarcastically said, “I do not have any work, I’ll come back from here only."

On the work front, Urfi Javed was last seen in a music video along with singer boyfriend Kunwarr. Apart from this, Urfi participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

