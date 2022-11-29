Uorfi Asks Chahatt Not to Use Her Name as Latter Backs Chetan's 'Distracting Youth' Remark

Bigg Boss OTT contestant and TV actress Uorfi Javed knows how to give it back to naysayers and haters. Recently, author Chetan Bhagat made some inappropriate remarks against the actress, post which she leaked chats of the author on her social media. Later on, Chahatt Khanna who has a history of bad blood with Uorfi came in support of Bhagat. The actress has now hit back the actress by sharing a long note on social media.

Previously, while speaking to a portal, Chahatt said, “Chetan Bhagat is very well-known and a well-respected person. I am happy that people have started speaking up. People have started opposing it. I just had read one line that she is a distraction for youth. Woh toh bahot ache shabdon mein kaha hai. Usse bhi kai zyada badi cheezein hai jo she has been doing. But theek hai to each its own. I think uski tareef ho gayi hai ek tareeke se. Girls want to be a distraction. Bahot mild tareeke se taareef ki hai toh mujhe nahi lagta kuch bola hai."

Post this, Uorfi shared a long note on her Instagram Story, with a clip of Chahatt addressing Chetan and Uorfi’s controversy. Chahatt is seen talking in favour of Chetan. In her defence, Uorfi wrote, “Tomorrow when your daughters grow up and if ever a man harasses them because of their clothes, remember this statement you gave about me then in the future . Show this to your daughters ! Opposing what I put on my body ? Hate is consuming you! Please change your mindset- for your daughters . Stop blaming women for men’s actions ."

She added, “Chetan Bhagat is not a respected person , he msged women half of ago asking them for sexual favours . (I uploaded the chats too). You’re literally degrading your entire gender cause you’re so consumed with the hate you have for me . You don’t hate me cause I wear short clothes, cause you do too . You have lingerie pictures on lnstagram . You just hate me cause you don’t get the same attention . Facts only Now please stop using my name for publicity ! You know it yourself , if you don’t use my name - none of these media pages will post about you."

Recently, Uorfi took to Instagram and decided to shut Chetan and Chahatt down with another indirect jibe at them. On Tuesday, Uorfi shared a carousel post with her photos, and wrote, “Women who visit jails to get free Gucci bags and money, married men who ask women half their age for ‘company,’ who blame a women’s clothing for distracting men are definitely way more respectful than me! Meanwhile some disrespectful pictures of me! Enjoy."

Check her post below:

Uorfi took a jibe at Chahatt’s past by mentioning how her name was involved in conman Sukesh Chandrashekar’s controversy.

In an Instagram post, Uorfi said, “I am so sorry. I forgot…Respectful like you, who goes to Tihar jail to meet the prisoners inside to take gifts, Gucci bags and money from them. That’s very respectful, I must say."

In another Insta story, Uorfi posted a photo of Chahatt sporting skimpy clothes. She wrote, “Cleavage plus Gucci bag = Respect. Sheeshe Ke Ghar Babu Bhaiya."

The whole uproar between the two began when Chetan mentioned at an event that Uorfi is ‘distracting youth’ with her semi-nude photos. At an Aaj Tak event, when talking about Indian youth, Chetan Bhagat said, “Ladkiyon ki photos par like daba rahe hain, likh rhe hain…crores like hote hain Urfi Javed ki photos par. Ek India ka jawan wo hai jo Kargil pe baith ke desh ki raksha kar raha hai. Ek humara youth hai jo bistaron mein ghus ke Urfi Javed ki photos dekh rha hai."

After this social media sensation Uorfi Javed called the famous author Chetan Bhagat a ‘pervert’ and asked him to ‘stop promoting rape culture’, the latter has now issued a statement.

