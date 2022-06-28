Uorfi Javed Beats Kiara Advani, Kangana Ranaut and Tejasswi Prakash On Most Searched Asians List

Who does not know Uorfi Javed! You can love her or hate her, but cannot ignore her. The Bigg Boss OTT fame never fails to rule headlines with her fashion choices. Guess what? Looks like her love for bizarre and weird outfits has made her popular globally because Uorfi Javed has now featured in the list of Most Searched Asians of Google worldwide 2022 so far.

Uorfi Javed is on the 57th spot of the Most Searched Asians list. She has surpassed several Bollywood actresses including Shilpa Shetty, Kiara Advani, and Kangana Ranaut among others. Even Bigg Boss 15 winner and Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash is on the 81st spot followed by Kriti Sanon. Disha Patani and Rakul Preet Singh are also way behind Uorfi Javed. Ananya Pandey is also on the 98th most searched Asian of the year so far.

Meanwhile, check out the top 10 most searched Asians on Google worldwide:

BTS V Jungkook Sidhu Moose Wala Jimin Lata Mangeshkar Lisa Katrina Kaif Alia Bhatt Priyanka Chopra Virat Kohli

Urfi Javed rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year. Since then, she has often made headlines for her fashion choices. Prior to Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi featured in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Uorfi Javed often gets trolled on social media for her weird and bold outfits too. Earlier this year in an interview with News18.com, Urfi Javed opened up about her mantra to deal with social media trolling and said, “That’s the thing, I do not have to handle it. Why should I handle it? It’s not for me to reply to anyone who doesn’t like me. If you don’t like me, good for you. People don’t even like their own kids, how they are supposed to like me? I cannot expect everyone to like me. I don’t care much about people liking me or not."

