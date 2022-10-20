Uorfi Javed Copies Bella Hadid’s Cannes Look Sans Top; Flaunts Sexy Figure In New Video; Watch

Former Bigg Boss OTT star Uorfi Javed is well-known for her distinct sense of style. Even though she is frequently criticized by netizens for her fashion choices, it does not deter her from trying unique DIY outfits or her makeup. On Thursday, the Bigg Boss OTT star stepped out in the city, turning heads with her stunning outfit which was inspired from American supermodel Bella Hadid, which went viral over social media.

The social media sensation herself too shared a video of her outfit. It sees Uorfi copying Bella Hadid’s look from Cannes. She gave it a twist by not wearing any top and only going out with the lung-shaped necklace and suffered a terrible wardrobe malfunction, revealing everything which she did not intend to. Speaking of her new avatar, Uorfi Javed tied her hair in a pony and wore track pants to complete her risky look. The TV star looked ravishing in the revealing outfit as she flaunted her sexy figure in the video.

Along with the clip which Uorfi posted on Instagram, the actress wrote,"Smoking is injurious to health !."

Check out the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of Uorfi’s fans took to the comments section to praise her look. While one fan wrote, “Very very creative…. !!!!!," another added, “i love this! also neeed these pants 😍🔥." At the same time, several social media users trolled the actresd for her outfit. One comment reads, “Agar pent niche sarak gayi to," another social media user commented in reference to her “smoking is injurious to health caption," the comment reads,"Smoking se bhi jada tu injurious hai😢,"(you are more inurious than smoking.)"

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Uorfi mentioned that social media trolling does not impact her mental peace because she has developed a thick skin now. “It only impacts when I want it to impact. Now, I have developed a very thick skin. I don’t get affected by it. I’ll be very honest, I don’t get affected by it," she told us.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Prior to this, she featured in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

