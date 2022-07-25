Uorfi Javed Covers Herself with Rose Petals, Netizens Compare Her to Ranveer Singh; See Video

Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed is famous for her zany sense of fashion and style. The young actress never fails to catch the eyeballs of the netizens when it comes to making bold statements with her choice of outfit. In yet another instance, the diva took to Instagram to share a small video in which she can be seen covering herself with rose petals. Following suit with nude photoshoot challenge that has been a raving trend on the internet recently, the actress made quite an impression among her fans.

In the video, Uorfi’s makeup was as glamorous as ever. She kept her base super dewy and played with loads of pink colour. She added a dash of bold pink lipstick and soft brown and pink eyeshadow on her lids. She completed her look by keeping her open hair and smiled sweetly for the video. See the post here:

Advertisement

Several followers took to the comment section. Some of them even compared her to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh whose nude photos from The Paper Magazine photoshoot took the country by storm. One person wrote, “Yeh Ranveer Singh aur Urfi ka door ka koi relationship to nahi hai dono ko same shauk hai." Another commented, “Iss ke aur ranveer Singh ke shadi karado ."

While a beauty influencer commented, “Nice(with high 10 emoji)", another follower wrote, “Uff! Only Uorfi can do this (with fire emojis)". One netizen commented, “Tulips are always attractive." Other fans also complimented Uorfi by saying she looked gorgeous and beautiful.

Advertisement

Recently, Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh, who appeared in the controversial talk Koffee With Karan, had lauded Uorfi for her bizarre and unique style. During one of the segments, the Simba actor had stated that Uorfi is quite the ‘fashion icon’.

Advertisement

Uorfi herself has been very vocal about her sense of style. She has always responded to trolls by saying that she can carry any piece of outfit she can get her hands on with ease and finesse. That it’s her inherent talent to make any dress look stunning and glamorous. On the work front, the 24-year old model was last featured in the music video ‘Tere Ishq Mein’ with Aditya Yadav.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here