Uorfi Javed Ditches Her Top in Latest Post, Says 'wear Anything But Clothes'; Watch

Fashion queen Uorfi Javed never ceases to mesmerise her fans with her ingenious sense of style. She has established a name for herself with her alluring looks. Now, once again, the Bigg Boss OTT fame has managed to become the talk of the town with her quirky fashion sense. And, guess what? It has already taken the social media platform by storm.

Uorfi is exuding oomph in the orange high-waisted bikini bottoms. She can be seen holding seashells over her torso and pouting for the camera. The video has become an instant hit on the social media platform. For the caption, she wrote, " Wear anything but clothes." Fans have flooded the comment section with fire, red hearts and heart eye emojis.

Well, this isn't the first time when Uorfi has given her top a miss. Before this, the actress exuded charm and grace in a red dhoti-style wrap-around skirt. Instead of a top, she painted her torse with shimmery red glitter. Her caption went like this, “Teri nazar ka qusoor hai."

A few days ago, the actress enticed her Instagram followers with her quirky photoshoot. It seems like Uorfi is donning a yellow bikini in the picture. But in reality, she is holding a painted glass. Isn’t it genius? Well, her fellow actors certainly think so. “Bro! This is genius and took me like 10 seconds to realise what’s up!!! (yellow heart emoticon),” penned Kajol Tyagi. Following her comment, Naaz Joshi, a public figure wrote, “Qayamat. The ultimate Diva.”

Before the ingenious photo shoot, the actress demonstrated that her creativity has no limits. She dropped a video on the reels feature of her photos-sharing app in which she can be seen sporting a T-shirt along with a skirt covered with watch dials

