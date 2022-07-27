Uorfi Javed Goes Bold As She Covers Her Breast With Hand While Posing in Bralette; See Pics

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed never fails to stun her fans with her eccentric sartorial choices. The actress often comes up with innovative styling ideas and leaves everyone astounded. Going by her latest photoshoot, it seems like the Bigg Boss OTT star has crossed the limits.

Uorfi shared two pictures on her Instagram Stories of her exposing one of her breasts. She posed in a mustard bralette while covering her modesty with her hands.

Check Uorfi’s pics here:

The Bepannah actress was snapped in a glam-up look, as she left her wavy tresses open and wore a glossy lip-tint. With filled brows and mascara-laden eyes, she was looking too sultry for the photoshoot.

This isn’t the first time the actress has left netizens awestruck with her bold photoshoot. Earlier, Uorfi Javed had dropped a video of herself, where she can be seen lying in a bed of roses, wearing nothing. The actress wears a big smile on her face whereas flower petals are carefully placed on her body.

Several followers took to the comment section. Some of them even compared her to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh whose nude photos from The Paper Magazine photoshoot took the country by storm. One person wrote, “Yeh Ranveer Singh aur Urfi ka door ka koi relationship to nahi hai dono ko same shauk hai." Another commented, “Iss ke aur ranveer Singh ke shadi karado ."

While a beauty influencer commented, “Nice(with high 10 emoji)", another follower wrote, “Uff! Only Uorfi can do this (with fire emojis)". One netizen commented, “Tulips are always attractive." Other fans also complimented Uorfi by saying she looked gorgeous and beautiful.

Recently, Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh, who appeared in the controversial talk Koffee With Karan, had lauded Uorfi for her bizarre and unique style. During one of the segments, the Simba actor had stated that Uorfi is quite the ‘fashion icon’.

Uorfi herself has been very vocal about her sense of style. She has always responded to trolls by saying that she can carry any piece of outfit she can get her hands on with ease and finesse. That it’s her inherent talent to make any dress look stunning and glamorous. On the work front, the 24-year old model was last featured in the music video ‘Tere Ishq Mein’ with Aditya Yadav.

