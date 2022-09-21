Uorfi Javed Goes Bold Yet Again In Blue Lipstick, Netizens Ask ‘Ink Lagali Kya?’

Urfi Javed, who recently altered her name spelling to Uorfi, is well-known for her distinct sense of style. Even though she is frequently criticized by netizens for her fashion choices, it does not deter her from trying unique DIY outfits or her makeup. On Tuesday, the Bigg Boss OTT star stepped out in the city, turning heads with her stunning white outfit and bold blue lipstick, which went viral over social media.

In the viral video, Uorfi can be seen wearing a backless white crop top with a severe cut-out neckline. She paired it with a skirt with side cut-outs. Apart from her outfit, what really caught everyone’s attention was her lipstick. She opted for a bold shimmering blue lipstick with dewy makeup, accentuated cheeks, and a high bun for the glam. She complemented her appearance with blue earrings and white heels. Uorfi can be seen flaunting her toned bareback and washboard abs.

As soon as the video hit the internet, netizens took no time to react to her bold fashion statement. While some compared her lipstick to ink, others mocked her for her fashion choices. One of the social media users took to the comment section and wrote, “Ink pen ki shai laga li madam ne," while another wrote, “Madam galti seh pen ink pi li hai." A third one said, “This girl has no taste..now lipstick like so done."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Uorfi Javed has appeared in various TV shows in addition to Bigg Boss OTT. She is best known for playing Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She also appeared as Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah, and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2 on ALT Balaji. Uorfi also played the role of Chhaya in Star Plus’s Chandra Nandini from 2016 to 2017. The actress portrayed Kamini Joshi in SAB TV’s Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie in 2018. Urfi Javed debuted as Shivani Bhatia in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2020, and then as Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

