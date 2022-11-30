Uorfi Javed Goes Topless Again But Is She Hitting Back At Trolls With That Canvas?

If the topic of experimenting with the ensemble is raised on the table, it’s honestly near to impossible to beat internet sensation Uorfi Javed. From acing bold outfits to creating over-the-top looks, Uorfi’s social media timeline holds the evidence that why she has been crowned as the ‘DIY Queen.’ While the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant has always made the headlines for sporting way too revealing ensembles, Uorfi has also been subjected to brutal trolling. However, this time the diva decided to hit back at them. Rebelling against their sexist trolling, Uorfi took to her official Instagram account, dropped a semi-naked video of herself facing her back towards the camera and hit out at trolls with a message. But still, the reality TV star garnered backlash for going topless.

The video, which is making rounds on the internet, opens by showing Uorfi standing topless in just pants while facing her back towards the camera. She can be seen sporting only black and white baggy trousers, which have two contrasting coloured hand impressions marked on the back pocket area of it. The actress can also be seen holding a paintbrush and doing something on a white canvas. While keeping the front of her body facing the canvas, Uorfi then turns her face around, when the camera starts to go closer and focuses on the canvas, which reads, “They mad. They still nameless." It is presumed that Uorfi is trying to target the trolls. Uorfi Javed shared her video with King’s viral song Maan Meri Jaan, being played in the background.

Advertisement

Uorfi’s latest post has also been acknowledged by many of her industry friends. Television actress Kavita Kaushik appreciated Uorfi for her monochrome pants. The FIR actress commented, “I want those pants," and ended with a red heart-eye emoticon. India’s first transgender international beauty queen Naaz Joshi also agreed with Uorfi and commented, “So true."

On the other hand, several social media users also took to the comments section to brutally troll the actress. One of the users commented, “Koi itna cheap kaise ho skta hai," and ended with a puking face emoticon. Another comment read, “At least thodi to sharam kar ane vali generation k liye."

Read all the Latest Movies News here