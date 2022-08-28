Uorfi Javed Had a Heated Argument with Ex Paras Kalnawat at Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10’s Launch Party: Report

Dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 is set to get back to the TV screens, and fans are super excited. The show’s makers are keeping its viewers glued by dropping interesting teasers and arranging events related to the show. During the show’s grand launch party, Uorfi Javed was also present, and reportedly she had a nasty fight with her ex Paras Kalnawat who happens to be the Bigg Boss OTT star’s ex-boyfriend.

According to a report in ETimes, Uorfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat tried to be cordial with each other at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’s grand launch party. Sources present at the party informed the outlet that initially, Uorfi and Paras both maintained distance and avoided colliding with each other. However, this couldn’t last for long and they finally came face-to-face. The two started on a good note but soon ended up getting into an argument. When the conversation seemed to be going nowhere, someone from Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa’s team house intervened and became a peacemaker. They took Paras and Urfi both to meet other contestants and guests to cease the argument.

For the unversed, Paras and Urfi’s relationship ended on a sour note. The two have spoken quite a lot of times about their relationship and why it did not work out.

In her previous interview with ETimes TV, Uorfi had called her relationship with ex-Paras nothing but a childhood mistake. She said, “It was nothing but a childhood mistake. I wanted to break up with him one month after we got together. He was a kid. He was very possessive. He tried to woo me again by having 3 tattoos of my name, but who does that after one has parted ways? Surely, I wasn’t going back to him just for the tattoos. Even if he had tattoos of my name all over his body, I wouldn’t have."

The confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, and Faisal Shaikh. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to go on air on 3rd September.

