Uorfi Javed Is Back With Her Out-Of-The-Box Fashion Choice

Uorfi Javed’s unconventional and bizarre fashion statements have grabbed the eyeballs of the paparazzi and netizens umpteen times. With her out-of-the-ordinary outfit choices, the Bigg Boss OTT fame turns the spotlight on herself, every time she steps out in public. While some laud her creativity, others express their discontent. Uorfi, however, comes back at her haters by donning an even more eccentric costume.

Now, she is back in news for her over-the-top, all-black look. Uorfi has replaced the top with a spectacular stone-and-diamond embellished choker with chain designs on her torso.

The social media sensation clubbed her elaborate choker neckpiece with a satin black mini skirt. Adding the extra oomph factor was the crisscross detaining, weaved with side cut-outs. Slipping into a pair of sleek black stilettos, Uorfi flaunted her back with confidence, looking as fiery as ever. Going for a bold, glammed makeover, the diva sported a dash of glossy peach lipstick with her eyeliner game on point. She rounded off her sensuous ensemble with a top bun, leaving a strand of her curly hair open.

As soon as Uorfi dropped the Instagram reel, social media users were quick to share their reactions in the comments. While one user called her a “Kweeen". Another said, “Swag Uorfi" adding a fire emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Uorfi is gaining a separate fanbase for her stint in Splitsvilla 14. Earlier, she was also featured in the music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori.

