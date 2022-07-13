Uorfi Javed Is Here With Yet Another Creative Outfit Made Out of Pink Rope

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed has just set the internet on fire with her newest fashion creation. The actress who is currently holidaying in Lonavala treated her over three million followers on Instagram to her new hot avatar. In a selfie video shared on her Instagram stories, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant can be seen wearing a barely-there bralette that she has fashioned out of a pink rope. The outfit looks incredibly unconventional and quirky.

Check out Uorfi’s outfit here:

Advertisement

While sharing the look the actress also gave her fans a glimpse into the property that she is staying at. Reportedly, the villa which is rented by the actress right now was also used by Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak Tiwari for their stay a couple of months ago.

Always in the limelight for her unusual sense of fashion, this isn’t the first time that Uorfi has used ropes in her creation. Early last month, in yet another viral video, Uorfi was seen wearing an outfit made of blue ropes. With minimal makeup and hair tied up in a bun, she looked beautiful in her costume.

On Tuesday, the actress had shared another video on her Instagram handle, this time posing in an outfit made out of razor blades. The video which went viral in no time, saw a flood of fans and trolls crowd her comment section.

Recently, Ranveer Singh also called Uorfi a ‘fashion icon’ when he appeared on Koffee With Karan 7. Later, the Bigg Boss OTT fame reacted to the same while interacting with the paparazzi and said, “Ranveer Singh called me a fashion icon. I couldn’t believe it. I was watching a movie and suddenly I got a lot of calls from everyone. I couldn’t understand why they were calling me. They started asking me if I watched Koffee With Karan’s episode and started sending me its episode."

Advertisement

On the work front, Urfi Javed was last seen in a music video along with the singer Kunwarr. Apart from this, she has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also worked in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.