Uorfi Javed Makes Jaws Drop As She Steps Out for Dinner In White Swimsuit And Chain Mail; Watch Video

Uorfi Javed is making jaws drop and how! The Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed certainly knows how to stay in limelight. She often hits headlines for her unique and risque fashion sense. She has gone on to become one of the most papped actors in the entertainment industry. Well-known for posing before cameras in the most bizarre and experimental looks, the famous social media influencer once again hugged the attention as she stepped out in a solid white thong bodysuit with a cutwork skirt.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Uorfi Javed is seen striking pose dressed in a monokini and a chain mail skirt. The actress wore dewy makeup with a nude lip shade. She tied her hair in a high pony. Uorfi rounded off her look with a pair of high heels, matching with the outfit. Her latest appearance is most likely to blow your mind.

Each time the Uorfi Javed is spotted in public or drops a video on social media, her outfit catches everyone’s attention. Recently, Uorfi dropped a series of bold pictures on Instagram and gave a befitting reply to trolls on social media via her powerful caption.

Uorfi Javed called herself ‘shameless but pretty’ and explained how the definition of vulgarity might differ from person to person. “Shameless but pretty Also the definition of decency, vulgarity differs from person to person. For some people it’s showing kegs, for some it’s wearing bikini, for some it’s just Uorfi Javed. So I decided to not listen to anyone. Be my own judge. If what I put or don’t put on my body bothers you, go f*ck yourself! :)" she wrote.

The TV actress was recently seen at the birthday bash of social media influencer Anjali Arora. The actress, who had once dated television actor Paras Kalnawat, was seen grooving with him on the dance floor. Uorfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat’s viral dance video raised rumours of their patch-up.

The Bigg Boss OTT star recently made headlines as she went topless while wishing her fans ‘happy Diwali’. The video caught a lot of attention and some of the users criticised her and accused her of destroying Indian culture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in the song ‘Haye Haye Ye Majboori’. The song has managed to receive a good response from the audience. The actress recently turned 25 years old on October 15.

