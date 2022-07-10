Uorfi Javed On Being Called A ‘Fashion Icon’ By Ranveer Singh: ‘I Feel Like Deepika Padukone’

It is only the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7 that might have aired on an OTT platform, but the talks about the show is not stopping! During the first episode, both Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt made several revelations. During one of the segments, Ranveer Singh addressed Bigg Boss OTT contestant and actress Uorfi Javed as a ‘fashion icon’. Now, as Uorfi stepped out to celebrate Eid-Al-Adha, she opened up about how she felt about what happened on KWK7’s first episode.

Uorfi told paps, “Ranveer Singh called me a fashion icon. I couldn’t believe it. I was watching a movie and suddenly I got a lot of calls from everyone. I couldn’t understand why they were calling me. They started asking me if I watched Koffee With Karan’s episode and started sending me its episode. I thought the episode must have been an entertaining one that’s why everyone is sending me. Then my sister called me and asked if I watched the episode. I said no, so she told me that Ranveer Singh called you a ‘fashion icon’."

Uorfi even thought that Ranveer is ‘joking’. She said, “Initially I thought that he (Ranveer Singh) was making fun of me but he said it very nicely. It was very sweet of him." She added, “I am feeling like Angelina Jolie right now. No actually, I’m feeling like Deepika Padukone."

During the episode, Karan asked Ranveer whose nightmare would it be to repeat the same outfit too soon. Ranveer replied ‘Urfi Javed’ and also added, “Yeah, she is a fashion icon."

Uorfi today also shared sweets with the paps, and those around. She was spotted in a blue blouse, and yellow floral saree. The actress also said that she went to Koffee With Karan even without being on the couch.

