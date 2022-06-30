Uorfi Javed Reacts to Alia Bhatt’s Pregnancy, Says 'Her Baby Will Be the Cutest'

Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently took fans by surprise when they announced their pregnancy news. Right from her fans to Bollywood celebrities, everyone is pouring in love for the parents-to-be. To join the tribe, recently Urfi Javed also reacted to the news. Speaking to the media personnel, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant said, “Congralutaltion, yehi ki Alia ka baby kitna sundar hoga na, Kitna cute hoga uska baby (Alia’s baby will be beautiful and cute).”

When a paparazzo asked her who she will become- bua (Father’s sister) or massi (Mother’s Sister), Urfi said, “Main, Begani Shaadi mai Abdullah Deewana. Mein kuch nhi banoungi, Mein Mein hi rahungi. (I am not someone who will interfere in someone’s life, I will not become anything.)”

Watch the video:

Urfi once again made a unique yet bizarre style statement on Wednesday. She was spotted in a beige co-ord set. She sealed her look with black high heels. Recently, Urfi hit the headlines as she featured in the list of the Most Searched Asian Celebrity 2022. She has surpassed many Bollywood celebs including Kangana Ranaut, Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn and others.

Talking about Alia’s pregnancy post, the Gangubai actress, who is in London, announced the news on Monday by sharing a picture from her sonography session. She captioned it “Our baby ….. coming soon.” From Kareena Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, the Bollywood family showered the couple will blessings. Later, she shared a picture of herself with Ranbir and wrote, “Overwhelmed with all the love. I have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment of our lives with all the love and blessings. Thank you to every single one of you."

While Alia is busy shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, Ranbir is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film, Shamshera.

