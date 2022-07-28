Uorfi Javed Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Nude Pictures, Says 'Nobody's Sentiments Have Been Hurt'

Ever since Ranveer Singh posed naked for a recent photo shoot, he has been making headlines. While it has left some people completely stunned, others have found it offensive. Recently, Uorfi Javed also reacted to FIR being filed against Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor for his naked photoshoot. She told E-Times that she does not have any objections to Singh’s pictures and added that he is rather looking ‘hot and sexy’.

“FIR against Ranveer? For what? Just because he has done what he wanted to? I certainly don’t have any objection to the pictures in question. He’s looking so hot and sexy. I had a gut feeling that if anybody could do such a shoot in today’s times, it would be only Ranveer. Anyway he’s a trendsetter, isn’t he?" Bigg Boss OTT fame said.

On being asked if she has spoken to friends or relatives who are offended by Ranveer’s pictures, Uorfi shared, “Nobody’s sentiments have been hurt."

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh’s photoshoot for Paper Magazine has become a ‘controversial’ topic and clearly, it has not impressed everyone. Earlier this week, an application was filed with Mumbai Police seeking to registration a First Information Report (FIR) against Ranveer for allegedly ‘hurting sentiments of women’ with his nude pictures. Lalit Tekchandani, who represents an NGO in Chembur spoke to News18.com about the FIR and explained, “Many women and children approached us saying that what Ranveer Singh has done with the photo shoot is against our society norms. We saw many nude photographs of the actor being clicked and he promoted it on his social media in such a manner that any male or female would feel ashamed about it. We realised that such an act should be strongly opposed and this is why we decided to file a complaint and FIR."

