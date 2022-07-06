Uorfi Javed Reacts To Trolls Comparing Her With Rakhi Sawant, Calls Them 'Mega Loser'

Uorfi Javed never hesitates from expressing her opinions and giving befitting replies to trolls on social media. Once again, she has a perfect answer for those who often compare her with Rakhi Sawant. On Wednesday, Bigg Boss OTT fame took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of a comment that read, “Totally agree with you! She’s like the next Rakhi."

Uorfi lashed out at the social media user and slammed the person for insulting them. “Just because you know a few international brands, just cause you add vintage filter to your photos, you think you’re way above me that you can insult me," she wrote.

She further addressed Rakhi as a ‘legend’ and added that the comment and the comparison only show the mentality of the person. “Also Rakhi is a legend, the way you guys insult her for being herself and then talk about feminism 🙂 The fact that you think being compared to her will be an insult shows a lot about your character and the way you think! Putting other women down unnecessarily only makes you a mega loser! Xx," Uorfi added.

Just a couple of days back, Uorfi Javed also slammed another social media user for sharing her morphed suicide picture. “What is happening in This world? I’m been receiving so many death threats and now this! The comment says they stand with my murderer! Insane (sic)," she had written.

Earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Uorfi Javed revealed her mantra to deal with social media trolling. “That’s the thing, I do not have to handle it. Why should I handle it? It’s not for me to reply to anyone who doesn’t like me. If you don’t like me, good for you. People don’t even like their own kids, how they are supposed to like me? I cannot expect everyone to like me. I don’t care much about people liking me or not," she had said.

