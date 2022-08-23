Uorfi Javed Receives Call and Then Video of a Sharpshooter From Unknown Number

Actress and social media influencer Uorfi Javed, who makes it a point to turn heads with her innovative dressing style, is a hot topic of discussion among fans and the paparazzi. However, for the past couple of weeks, the influencer is making headlines for a completely different reason.

Uorfi has been the target of numerous threats that she shared online through Instagram posts and WhatsApp chat screenshots. The actress alleged that a man named Obed Afridi, who is currently behind bars, tried to engage in “video sex" with her.

Recently, Uorfi revealed that she has been receiving threats once again. The actress shared that someone tried to contact her over video call one night. When she denied the call, the offender, to threaten her, sent her a YouTube video of sharpshooter and gangster Tillu Tajpuria.

Advertisement

Uorfi uploaded the screenshots of the chat on her Instagram story and wrote, “I’ll not be afraid of anyone."

Earlier, Uorfi shared a post on her Instagram handle where she narrated that Obed got hold of a morphed picture of the actress and since then he started blackmailing her.

After the post got viral, the Mumbai Police arrested Obed Afridi. Uorfi thanked the Mumbai Police and wrote, “Good news! This guy who molested me is finally in jail. Thank you very much Mumbai Police."

Linking the sharpshooter case to Urfi’s offender Obed Afridi, the social media influencer added, “The man Obed Afridi, and his so-called best friend/girlfriend asked a sharpshooter to call and threaten me to delete the post." She threatened to remove that particular post from her social media account.

Uorfi has been the target of threats and trolls for her out-of-the-box fashion game and bold opinions. However, every time she gives them a befitting reply. On the work front, Uorfi was last seen in the music video Befikra.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here