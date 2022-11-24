Uorfi Javed Reveals She Has No Surname Officially, Worries If She'll Be Allowed To Travel To UAE

Actress and DIY expert Uorfi Javed is worried if she will be allowed to travel to UAE from now on. On Thursday, the Bigg Boss OTT fame took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of a news headline that read, “Travellers with single name on Indian passports not allowed to travel to UAE".

Reacting to this, Uorfi revealed that her official name is only ‘Uorfi’ and expressed concern regarding her UAE travel plans in the future. “So my official name is only Uorfi, no surname and now I’m f**ked," she wrote.

For the unversed, Air India and AI Express issued a joint circular on November 21 stating that any passport holder with a single name will not be allowed to travel to UAE. “Any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration and the passenger will be considered as INAD. Then such a passenger will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously then he will be INAD by immigration," the statement read as quoted by E-Times.

Uorfi Javed earlier used to spell her name as ‘Urfi’. However, she changed her name’s spelling earlier this year. Back then, she issued a statement that read, “Hi guys, so I’ve officially changed my Uorfi. It’ll be pronounced the same as Urfi! Just the spelling change. Just want everyone to be mindful while writing my name now, so that even I’m mindful ( keep forgetting at times) Thanku, love Uorfi."

Later, when Uorfi was asked by a paparazzi the reason behind changing her name, she explained that a numerologist had suggested the same so that she can grow professionally. “Maine apne spelling change kardi. Mujhe ek numerologist ne bola tha, tarraki hogi, kaam milega. Viral se paise nahi milte," she had said.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Prior to this, she featured in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year.

