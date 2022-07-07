Uorfi Javed Stuns In Blue Cut-out Dress, Fans Call Her ‘Boss Babe’; Watch Video

Uorfi Javed is known for her fashion choices and outfits. The actress often makes headlines whenever she is spotted in public and never fails to impress fans with her creativity. Once again, the Bigg Boss OTT fame has left netizens stunned with her creativity level. The actress took to Instagram on Thursday and treated fans to a video as she donned a stunning marine cut out dress, and left netizens impressed.

In her latest video, Uorfi is seen dressed in a blue short dress as she with a cut out design in the front, showcasing her toned waist and her tattoo. The actress was looked glamorous as she tied her hair in braids, and walked on the street in high heels just like a supermodel.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, Uorfi noted, “ I refuse to follow the rules where society tries to control people with low self esteem."

The outfit and Urfi’s creativity has left netizens completely impressed. The comment section of Urfi’s post is flooded with fans appreciating her fashion sense. “Boss Babe!" one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “stunning as always." Beautiful ❤️,"a third comment read.

Check her video here:

Advertisement

Urfi Javed took to her Instagram stories and shared screenshots of hate comments she received. In these messages, some netizens were wishing death for Urfi Javed. One of the social media users mentioned how Urfi should have been shot instead of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Sharing the screenshot, Urfi mentioned that these death wishes are ‘scary’.

Advertisement

Prior to this, in an interview with News18.com, Urfi also opened up about her mantra to deal with social media trolling. “That’s the thing, I do not have to handle it. Why should I handle it? It’s not for me to reply to anyone who doesn’t like me. If you don’t like me, good for you. People don’t even like their own kids, how they are supposed to like me? I cannot expect everyone to like me. I don’t care much about people liking me or not," she said.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was last seen in a music video along with singer Kunwarr. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.