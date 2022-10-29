Uorfi Javed Takes An Indirect Dig At Sudhanshu Pandey With Bold Video For Those Who 'Tolerate' Her 'Ghastly Sights'

Looks like Uorfi Javed is taking an indirect dig at Sudhanshu Pandey, days after the Anupamaa actor reacted to one of her videos and called it ‘ghastly’. On Saturday, Uorfi dropped a bold video on social media in which she was seen posing in a black outfit as she covered her breast with one of her hands.

In the caption of her video, Uorfi did not take Sudhanshu’s name but talked about those who tolerate her ‘ghastly sights’. “Till the time you become rich enough to buy Twitter, Instagram, Facebook you guys gotta tolerate these ghastly sights of mine. Here’s a lesson for you mofos out there - You don’t control the world. You’re just an average (some of them below average) human beings who think what a girl puts on her body is their business," she wrote.

This comes days after Anupamaa’s Vanraj Shah aka Sudhanshu Pandey reacted to Uorfi’s Diwali special post and slammed her for making a ‘mockery of an auspicious festival’. “I don’t follow this person but I still have to see such ghastly sights every day thanks to news channels. I’m enraged seeing this. How can u guys even promote such a mockery of an auspicious festival like Diwali… for god’s sake it’s Laxmi poojan day," he had written.

Later, reacting to the same, Uorfi urged Pandey to watch his own show, Anupamaa. “The irony. Anupamaa is a show about woman empowerment where a woman is shattering all the ‘normals’ set by the society for women. Why don’t you watch your own show Sudhanshu? Might learn something," she replied.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Bigg Boss OTT fame mentioned that social media trolling does not impact her mental peace because she has developed a thick skin now. “It only impacts when I want it to impact. Now, I have developed a very thick skin. I don’t get affected by it. I’ll be very honest, I don’t get affected by it," she told us.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Prior to this, she featured in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year.

