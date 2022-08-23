Uorfi Javed's All-Pebble Look Has Left Netizens Stunned

If there’s one celebrity who has never shied away from experimenting with her sartorial choices, then it is Uorfi Javed. The reality TV star clearly knows how to make heads turn, every now and then. And if you’ve never come across a meme about Uorfi Javed’s style, then the joke’s on you. In fact, she was one of the most searched Asians on Google this year, surpassing even Kiara Advani and Mouni Roy.

The Bigg Boss OTT fame associates her fashion with all things experimental. Her Instagram timeline is a treat to fans and her posts often become fodder for memes on social media. Thus, here’s taking a look at some of her sensational looks that broke the internet.

In response to a troll commenting that stones should be pelted at her because of her experimental outfits, Uorfi Javed made an entire co-ord set, comprising a skirt and a bikini top, made out of pebbles.

She made yet another striking impractical experiment when she wore a bottle green wired dress with a classic skirt.

It’s only Uorfi who can pull off this beautiful yellow swimwear on the streets. And kid you not, the amount of confidence with which she carries each outfit is what we all need to learn from her.

This black sheer dress sported by Uorfi has some deep affairs with cuts and the ultra-low-waisted skirt looks so unique yet risky.

Uorfi also has the “perfect dress" for introverts. Last month, she was seen donning a mini-dress made entirely from blades.

Uorfi Javed can literally put anything to use when it comes to fashion. Not so long ago, she made an outfit out of chains and locks, paired with a netted bodycon black skirt.

Ever since her stint on Bigg Boss OTT, Uorfi Javed has been in the limelight for her sartorial choices. It would be safe to say that Uorfi has become one of the favourite celebrities for the paparazzi in recent times.

