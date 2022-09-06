UP Govt Asks Resident Commissioner To Monitor Raju Srivastava’s Treatment

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava gained consciousness 15 days after suffering a heart attack on August 25. Despite the improvement in his health, he is being closely monitored by doctors. According to a report by TV9 Hindi, Dr. Chinmoy Gupta, from Indo-European Research And Health Care Private Limited, stated that Raju has been kept on a ventilator.

Dr. Chinmoy also said that doctors do not want to take any risks by removing him from the ventilator. The Uttar Pradesh government is also leaving no stone unturned to take utmost care of Raju. It has been reported that the UP government has entrusted the responsibility of Raju’s care to the Resident Commissioner.

Doctors have also conveyed the information that it will take about 10-15 days more for Raju to recover fully. There were several reports related to brain swelling and blockages in his heart. However, these health conditions were taken care of after proper treatment by doctors.

Keeping his healthy recovery in mind, doctors have not permitted anyone to meet Raju Shrivastava, fearing the transmission of infections. However, Raju’s daughter, Antara Srivastava, was permitted to meet him in the Intensive Care Unit on September 3. Besides his daughter, his wife, Shikha Srivastava, also got permission to meet him.

In addition to the Resident Commissioner entrusted by the UP government, doctors at AIIMS Delhi are also closely observing Raju’s health. This information was conveyed by Garvit Narang, his personal secretary.

Raju Srivastava was rushed to a hospital after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. He collapsed while working out in the gym after experiencing severe chest pain. The actor had undergone angioplasty on the same day of his hospitalisation.

Despite round-the-clock supervision by doctors, what troubled Raju Srivastava’s family was rumour-mongering by some irresponsible people about his health. In an Instagram post, his family had to request his admirers to ignore rumours about his health. They also requested fans to pray for Raju’s recovery.

Soon after the news about Raju Srivastava ‘s critical health made headlines, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Kailash Kher, Shekhar Suman, Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi extended their wish for his speedy recovery on social media.

