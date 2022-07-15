Upasana Konidela Asks Media to Stop Talking About Her Ties With Husband Ram Charan

Upasana Konidela, wife of RRR star Ram Charan has been busy issuing clarifications after a recent conversation with Sadguru where she expressed reservations about having children gained a lot of media attention. As per reports, Upasana is incredibly displeased with the way her remarks during the conversation were taken out of context and misconstrued. It was widely reported that the couple is choosing to not conceive due to concerns surrounding population control while some netizens assumed that Ram Charan is choosing to focus on his films and career instead of starting a family.

Upasana has made it clear on multiple occasions before that all these are mere insinuations and the couple will have kids as and when they feel ready for it. She reportedly clarified the situation through an Instagram Story. As per ETimes, she shared a screenshot of the news and wrote, “Omg, this is not true. Please view the entire video and read my copy."

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela got married in 2012 and recently spent their tenth anniversary holidaying in Italy.

On the occasion of this celebration, Upasana took to her Instagram handle and shared a reel with a montage of unseen photographs from their vacation. Apart from their cute snaps together the couple is also seen surrounded by their loved ones in most of their pictures.

Upasana had captioned the post “Moments, lessons & relationships to be cherished forever ❤️ While We were celebrating 10 years of togetherness, the most traumatic news of loosing an extremely dear friend hit us. We were truly fortunate to be surrounded by warm & caring well-wishers to help us cope. Privileged to have so many safe spaces. Thank you for making our anniversary so special. Grateful & thankful".

The RRR star who has recently completed 15 years in the film industry was last seen in his film Acharya directed by Koratala Siva which also starred his father Chiranjeevi, Pooja Hegde, M Nassar and Sonu Sood among others.

