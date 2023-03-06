Upasana Kamineni Konidela is definitely Ram Charan’s biggest cheerleader - from film promotions to attending press meets, she is always around him, pushing the actor to do his absolute best. Recently, Upasana was also in the United States of America with the entire team of RRR as they went across the country and spread their aura, conquering hearts and eventually winning the Golden Globes award for ‘Best Original Song’ which went to M.M. Keeravani for the iconic song ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with News18, Upasana shed light on the kind of relationship that she shares with her husband and the kind of journey that the film ‘RRR’ has had as a whole.

When asked about the kind of experience she had during the tour back in the States, she said, “It has been an overwhelming experience for us, I have a lot of gratitude and the world has been very kind to all of us." She further added, “The other nice part is we are expecting our first child, so that has been an amazing experience as well, so I am just thankful and grateful currently."

Upasana was and continues to be a monumental part of RRR’s prolific journey which started in India and has now taken over the world. Talking about the incredible growth that the film has seen, she expresses that she is elated by the fact that the world is celebrating the film now.

“I would like to track back to my husband and my relationship, so when I have something big going on in my life he is in complete support of me and it was my time now and with the film whether it was going to Ukraine to shoot the song Naatu Naatu or being a support in the house or during his trips and promotions, I wanted to do my utmost to help him and help the film in any way possible because everyone has worked really hard for this," stated Upasana.

While talking about her personal well-being and the kind of work and personal engagements that she has been part of despite being pregnant, she took out a moment to appreciate her husband, Mega Power Star, Ram Charan, as she went ahead and mentioned, “We have had a great year, so work-wise it is good, but this year is all about my husband and his work."

Rajamouli’s blockbuster hit film, ‘RRR’ has been re-released in the USA right before Oscars 2023. ‘Naatu Naatu’ has yet again been nominated at the 95th Academy Awards under the category of ‘Best Original Song’ and there is speculation that Ram Charan might be performing to the high-beat song live at the ceremony and fans cannot are eagerly looking forward for that to happen.

