Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are expecting their first child. Their baby shower photos are going viral on the internet yet again. In the pictures, Upasana can be seen sharing the frame with her close friends and family. These pics were shared by her in December last year and are again trending on social media. The caption read, “Entering motherhood with the blessings of the most important women in my life. Missing Athama." Several social media users have commented on the pictures. One user wrote, “Congratulations and Happy Motherhood". Another user commented, “Gorgeous mommy to be. May God always bless you and your little one with good health".

Upasana Konidela has recently shared a post with spiritual leader Sadhguru and his daughter. In the caption of the picture, Upasana wrote, “@sadhuguru with his daughters. 1 real and the other can be adopted. Always a pleasure to be in the presence of @sadhguru. Thankyou for coming for Thatha’s birthday. Big hug to @radhejaggi".

From the caption, it is obvious that Upasana is talking about the 90th birthday of her grandfather Dr Prathap C Reddy, the founder of Apollo Hospitals. Upasana is the Vice Chairperson of Apollo Foundation and Apollo Life.

On Prathap C Reddy’s birthday on February 5, Upasana Konidela shared a pic with her grandparents and Ram Charan. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Happy 90th birthday to our beloved Thatha visionary & inspiring Founder Chairman of The Apollo Hospitals Group, Dr. Prathap C. Reddy! We celebrate your legacy with immense gratitude for all that you have done for us. You have touched so many lives with your warmth, wisdom & generosity. Wishing you good health & many more years of leadership & innovation!"

Ram Charan tied the knot with Upasana on June 14, 2012. Upasana met Ram Charan for the first time in London at a sports club. After that, they became good friends and eventually fell in love.

Ram Charan is best known for films including RRR, Magadheera and Rangasthalam 1985. Rang De, Ram Charan’s next movie will be directed by Shankar. He also has a cameo role in the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

