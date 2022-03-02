Upasana Singh Breaks Silence on 'Rift' With Kapil Sharma: 'People Thought I Wasn't Happy...'

Actor and comedian Upasana Singh, who used to play Bua on Comedy Nights with Kapil a few years ago, has said that there is no animosity between her and Kapil Sharma. Kapil and Upasana worked together in Comedy Nights With Kapil.

In a recent interview, Upasana quashed rumours that she had a rivalry with Kapil. Talking to ETimes, she said, “When I was playing Bua, it was fun working with Kapil. Later, he started his own show and moved to another channel. I could not move to another channel because I had signed a contract and had to continue working for the channel. There was no rift with Kapil but people thought I wasn’t happy working with him."

The actress shares she will come back to Kapil Sharma’s show only if she gets to do “something creatively satisfying than just be a part of his show for a few minutes." She further added, “Kapil and I are on good terms and we regularly communicate with each other. I am hoping that he will someday write a role for me because that will justify my talent and creatively satisfy me as an actor."

Upasana went on to feature in the comedy show ‘Gangs Of Filmistan’ with Sunil Grover, who had a public fallout with Kapil. She had even appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show after Kapil-Sunil’s infamous fight. Gangs of Filmistaan also included Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale and Paritosh Tripathi in lead roles.

