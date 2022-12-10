Upbeat Track Mamakutty From Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Today Released

Actor-turned-filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan received heaps of praises for his latest Tamil film Love Today, which is now streaming on Netflix. The makers of the romantic comedy recently released a video song from the film, Mamakutty. The upbeat music of the track is captivating. In the single, the reactions given by Pradeep might tickle your funny bones.

Mamakutty has also been sung and penned by Pradeep himself. He lent his voice to the track, along with Savitha Reddy and AU Navin Krubhakar. It has been scored and produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja, under the banner of AGS Entertainment. The track has crossed more than 3.3 million views on YouTube, since it was released three days ago.

The film has received rave reviews from both critics and the audience. Even superstar Rajinikanth congratulated the young filmmaker. The director of Love Today shared a gratitude post on Instagram about this. “What more can I ask for? It was like to be near a sun. So warm. The tight hug, those eyes, the laugh, the style and the love. What a personality. Supterstar Rajinikanth saw Love Today and wished me. Will never forget the words you said sir," he shared in the post.

Love Today is based on how dating and relationships are like in today’s time and age of technological advancements. In the film, Pradeep’s character Uthaman Pradeep and Ivana’s role as Nikitha fall in love and decide to take their relationship towards the next step. Before fixing their marriage, Nikitha’s father asks the couple to swap their phones for a day. This takes an unexpected turn in their relationship.

Besides Pradeep and Ivana, the film also features Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu and Radhika Sarathkumar in key roles.

The film is streaming in four south Indian languages and Hindi on the streaming giant.

