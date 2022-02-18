Upcoming Telugu Film Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu Trailer Release Date Confirmed

A new update about the upcoming Telugu film Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu has come up. The release date of the trailer of this romantic comedy will be released on February 19. Tollywood’s young hero Sharwanand and beautiful actress Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen together in the film. Sharwanand announced about the trailer release date sharing a poster of the film on Twitter.

Sharing a beautiful poster of the film, the actor wrote, “Entertainment ki johaarlu kottadaniki ready na mari? #Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu Trailer on Feb 19." The film is scheduled to be released on February 25. Recently, there were reports that the dubbing of the movie has been completed. Directed by Kishore Tirumala the movie is based on a romantic comedy story. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film. Khushbu, Raadhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi are also part of the film along with Rashmika and Sharwanand. Devi Sri Prasad is looking after the music of the film while A Sreekar Prasad is the editor. Sujith Sarang is in charge for the cinematography of the movie. The film is being produced under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

The film is presently in post-production phase. As the release date of the film the fans of Rashmika and Sharwanand are waiting eagerly for the film. It is being said that the film is going to be a family entertainer. Its teaser has been released and is getting good reviews. Let’s hope that the film wins the viewers’ hearts and becomes a great success.

