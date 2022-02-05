Upcoming Telugu Film DJ Tillu Gets UA Certificate

Siddu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty’s much awaited Telugu film DJ Tillu is about to hit the theatres. The censor board certification process for the film has been completed. The movie will be 124 minutes long and it has got the U/A certificate. The censor certificate of the film has been shared on Twitter.

The trailer of the film was released recently and it got a good response from the audience. The film has been directed by Vimal Krishna and it was supposed to be released as a Sankranti gift. While it got postponed due to covid now it will be released on February 12. The trailer is an impressive one and crossed millions of views in just a few hours of its release. When the trailer of the film is so engaging one can only wonder who the entire film will be. The teaser of the film, which was released earlier, also received a good response from the audience.

Advertisement

The movie also has Brahmaji, Prince Cecil and other actors in important roles. Sricharan Pakala has composed the music for the film. The screenplay and dialogues of the film are by Siddhu Jonnalagadda. It has been produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments by Naga Vamsi.

Sidhu’s attitude and Neha’s style in the trailer has impressed everyone. From the looks of the trailer it can be said that the film is going to be a complete entertainment package. It has both mass elements and romance in it. The audiences believe that this will be a good film. Let’s hope that the way the trailer of the film shook the internet, the film too will rule over the viewers hearts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.