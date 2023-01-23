Home » News » Movies » Upendra Rao Completes 31 Years In Kannada Films, A Look At Some Of His Best Directorials

Upendra Rao Completes 31 Years In Kannada Films, A Look At Some Of His Best Directorials

He debuted as a director in 1992, with a feature film Tharle Nan Maga.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 18:00 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

His most recent directorial was Uppi 2, which was released in 2015.
His most recent directorial was Uppi 2, which was released in 2015.

Kannada film director Upendra Rao wears many caps, that of an actor, politician, lyricist and the list goes on. But the most notable among these is that of a filmmaker. This year, Upendra completed 31 years in the industry. He began his career as a writer and assistant director with actor-filmmaker Kashinath. He debuted as a director in the year 1992, with a feature film Tharle Nan Maga. He then directed Om in the mid-1990s, followed by A, in which he made his acting debut. He also worked with Bollywood actresses like Raveena Tandon. After a decade of performing in Kannada and Telugu films, Upendra returned to directing with the Kannada film Super, which was critically and commercially successful.

Upendra is well-known for his roles in movies including A (1998), Upendra (1999), Preethse (2000), Super Star (2002), Kutumba (2002), Godfather (2012), S/O Satyamurthy (2015), Uppi 2 (2015) and I Love You (2019).

Advertisement

His most recent directorial was Uppi 2, which was released in 2015. He has declared that he will be back to filmmaking shortly. On the occasion of completing 25 years in the film industry, here are some of his superhit directorial films.

A (1998)

RELATED NEWS

Upendra directed the film, which also marked his debut as a hero. He gained the nickname “real star" for depicting his subject realistically. The film experimented with a reverse screenplay, ushering in a new era in Kannada movie history. The narrative also revealed the evil side of the film industry. Chandini played the female lead.

Upendra (1999)

This psychological thriller, which had a phenomenal box office run, tells the story of a guy and his relationship with three women. Raveena Tandon made her Kannada debut with this film. Prema and Damini were the film’s other two heroines. Upendra was also shown at the Yubari International Fantastic Film Festival in Japan in 2001.

Uppi 2

Advertisement

The film is a 2015 psychological thriller, written, directed, and starring Upendra Rao in the lead role. It is a sequel to Upendra, and was produced by Upendra Productions. The film also includes Kristina Akheeva and Parul Yadav in lead roles, in addition to Upendra himself. Sayaji Shinde, Shobhraj, Satyajit, Bank Janardhan and Mimicry Dayanand are among the supporting actors.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 23, 2023, 18:00 IST
last updated: January 23, 2023, 18:00 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Makes Jaws Drop In Shimmering Bold Dress With Plunging Neckline And High Slit, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+12PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Sets Hearts Racing Draped In White And Golden Saree In Sensuous Photoshoot, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures