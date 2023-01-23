Upendra Rao Completes 31 Years In Kannada Films, A Look At Some Of His Best Directorials

Kannada film director Upendra Rao wears many caps, that of an actor, politician, lyricist and the list goes on. But the most notable among these is that of a filmmaker. This year, Upendra completed 31 years in the industry. He began his career as a writer and assistant director with actor-filmmaker Kashinath. He debuted as a director in the year 1992, with a feature film Tharle Nan Maga. He then directed Om in the mid-1990s, followed by A, in which he made his acting debut. He also worked with Bollywood actresses like Raveena Tandon. After a decade of performing in Kannada and Telugu films, Upendra returned to directing with the Kannada film Super, which was critically and commercially successful.

Upendra is well-known for his roles in movies including A (1998), Upendra (1999), Preethse (2000), Super Star (2002), Kutumba (2002), Godfather (2012), S/O Satyamurthy (2015), Uppi 2 (2015) and I Love You (2019).

His most recent directorial was Uppi 2, which was released in 2015. He has declared that he will be back to filmmaking shortly. On the occasion of completing 25 years in the film industry, here are some of his superhit directorial films.

A (1998)

Upendra directed the film, which also marked his debut as a hero. He gained the nickname “real star" for depicting his subject realistically. The film experimented with a reverse screenplay, ushering in a new era in Kannada movie history. The narrative also revealed the evil side of the film industry. Chandini played the female lead.

Upendra (1999)

This psychological thriller, which had a phenomenal box office run, tells the story of a guy and his relationship with three women. Raveena Tandon made her Kannada debut with this film. Prema and Damini were the film’s other two heroines. Upendra was also shown at the Yubari International Fantastic Film Festival in Japan in 2001.

Uppi 2

The film is a 2015 psychological thriller, written, directed, and starring Upendra Rao in the lead role. It is a sequel to Upendra, and was produced by Upendra Productions. The film also includes Kristina Akheeva and Parul Yadav in lead roles, in addition to Upendra himself. Sayaji Shinde, Shobhraj, Satyajit, Bank Janardhan and Mimicry Dayanand are among the supporting actors.

