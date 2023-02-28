Director R Chandru’s much-awaited period action drama film, Kabzaa has been making headlines since the movie was announced. The Kannada period action drama features Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. The movie revolves around the story of a freedom fighter’s son, who grows up to rule the mafia world.

Recently, the makers of the movie released the third song of the movie titled Chum Chum Chali Chali. The song was released on February 26 and is currently creating a buzz on social media. The song has been penned by Pramod Maravante and is receiving mixed reactions from viewers.

According to sources, this latest song has changed the entire perception of the film. Pramod Maravante is said to have brought a new type of idea for this song. Pramod has specially written the song about oil, drugs, guns, and women. Apart from this, in other lines, words like Sundari have been used to praise the women.

Ravi Basrur has given good music for the song. In this song, actress Tanya Hope has made a special entry. Upendra and Tanya Hope have done a phenomenal job with their expressions and dance steps. Jani Master has choreographed this song.

Watch the song here:

Watching the song many users appreciated the song while a few others were critical of the dance number. One of the users commented, “Upendra is not simply acting, he is just living in that character." A second user wrote, “Another superb song from Ravi Basur, we love his creativity."

“Wow, a really awesome song with the best lyrics and powerful music," commented a third user. Within two days of its release, the song has garnered nearly 25 lakh views on YouTube.

Earlier the makers released two songs of the film. The first song was the theme track of Kabzaa. The track penned by composer Ravi Basrur received immense love from the viewers. The second song titled Namaami Namaami was a classical dance number starring Shriya Saran titled.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 17 and fans have already created huge expectations.

