Much-awaited films Kabzaa and Baana Dariyalli will hit the theatres on March 17.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 17:49 IST

Bengaluru, India

The movie is reportedly based on the life of a gangster, who was active from the pre-Independence era to the 1980s.
Puneeth Rajkumar known as Appu is one of the popular actors in the Kannada film industry. He won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for the N. Lakshminarayan film Bettada Hoovu. He made his debut as the lead actor in Puri Jagannadh’s highly acclaimed romantic drama Appu in 2002 opposite Rakshita. He has also won one National Film Award, four Karnataka State Film Awards, six Filmfare Awards South, and five SIIMA Awards for his work over three decades. His popular movies include Abhi, Arasu, Jackie, Hudugaru, Rana Vikrama, and Raajakumara to name a few.

However, the actor passed away in October 2021 due to a fatal cardiac arrest while working out in the gym. The news of his passing has shaken the entire film industry along with his peers, close ones, and fans. Even many in the Kannada film industry are still remembering the actor.

Now to pay homage to Puneeth Rajkumar, the makers of two Kannada films have decided to release their movies on the actor’s birth anniversary, which falls on March 17.

Director R. Chandru's upcoming period action film Kabzaa starring Upendra, Sudeepa, and Shriya Saran is scheduled to be released on March 17.

RELATED NEWS

Ganesh starrer Baana Dariyalli is also slated to be released on the same day. This adventure romantic drama is directed by Preetham Gubbi and also features Rukmini Vasanth and Reeshma Nanaiah in the lead role. The film will have music composed by V Harikrishna.

Though both films will have a major face-off at the box office, it will be an apt tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar. It will be interesting to watch which movie will rule the box office.

first published: February 04, 2023, 17:49 IST
last updated: February 04, 2023, 17:49 IST
