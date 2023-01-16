Upendra’s “A” Completes 25 Years, All You Need To Know About This 1998 Film

Kannada star Upendra has done several films in his cinematic career, but “A" was different from them all. Released on January 16, 1998, the film has completed 25 years today. The film had a unique concept and showed the story in reverse. Similar to how the masterpiece Tenet seemed confusing to the audience, “A" also seemed confusing to the audience in the first go. Therefore, a lot of intellectuals and movie connoisseurs watched the movie a second time. The movie brought a new wave of intellectual cinema to the Kannada industry and nothing like this had been done before.

The film “A" showed a love story between a director and an actress narrated through multiple flashbacks within flashbacks and reverse screenplay. The film dealt with dark truths of cinema such as the casting couch and the screenplay was appreciated to a huge extent by moviegoers and critics back in the day.

The film was directed and written by Upendra, and the movie led to Upendra acting in subsequent films. Thus, he has completed 25 years in the industry as an actor too.

As far as Kannada films are concerned, “A" was a huge experiment and a gamble for Upendra as back then nobody could have had the guts to do so. The 90s were a time when films had a standard code and most of them were either family dramas or action entertainers. “A" however, was a gutsy move from Upendra as the movie might have tanked if the audience did not understand the approach of the director.

Apart from Upendra, “A" starred Chandini, Archana, Vijaya Sarathi, Kote Prabhakar, Michael Madhu, AIyappa Mandapanda and Vaijanath Biradar in prominent roles. The movie was produced by B. Jagannath and B. G. Manjunath, and the cinematography was helmed by H.C. Venu.

