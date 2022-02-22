Urfi Javed Accuses Casting Director Of Demanding Sexual Favours; Priyank Sharma Extends Support

Urfi Javed has accused Punjab-based casting director Obed Afridi of demanding sexual favours from young girls. The actress, who rose to fame after her short stint in Bigg Boss OTT, took to her Instagram Stories and shared a series of posts accusing Obed of demanding sexual favours from young girls. She also accused him of trying to defame her. Many other actors and models, including Priyank Sharma, supported Urfi.

The actress began by sharing screenshots of her conversation with Obed after he refused to pay her for her work. The casting director, in his chat with Urfi, claimed that she had ditched many times and so he decided to cancel on her and recruited an alternative person. However, Urfi claimed that he hasn’t paid her. Soon, many models began responding to Urfi, suggesting that he has asked for sexual favours in return for work.

Priyank Sharma too revealed that Obed asked one of his friends for a sexual favour. “He ask(s) girls to sleep with him for work. He has asked (person) once to sleep for work and then was showing us attitude. I f**ked him over but he ain’t gonna stop," he replied to Urfi’s post. Urfi shared a screenshot of his response on her Instagram Stories.

Advertisement

“I’ve worked with so many people, why will I accuse you of anything if we end up on good terms. This isn’t even about the money he owes me anymore, I have evidence where he has masturbated in front of young girls telling them it’s a video meeting. I’m fighting against him coz he is a sexual predator and I want everyone to know girls are not safe around him. I work hard for my money and demanding my own money isn’t a crime but sexually assaulting girls is," Urfi said in a post.

An India Today report in 2019 has reported that Obed was arrested in New Delhi for allegedly using fake identity to cheat girls under the pretext of modeling assignments.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.