Urfi Javed Accuses Man of Threatening Her to 'Have Video Sex' With Him: 'He Was Blackmailing Me'

In a shocking turn of events, TV actress and social media influencer Urfi Javed has accused a mystery man of threatening her to “have video sex" with him. In a lengthy Instagram post, Urfi alleged that the man in question has been “blackmailing" her that he would circulate her morphed private photos on social media.

Sharing a series of screenshots of her WhatsApp exchanges with the man, who she claims, is “freely working" in the Punjab industry, Urfi wrote: “So this man has been harassing me for so long and now I had it. 2 years back someone morphed my photo and started distributing it , I had already filed a police complaint about that 2 years back and I went through hell at that time . I even uploaded a post 2 years which is still there on my profile. This man got a hold of that picture and had been blackmailing me to have video sex with him or else he will distribute the picture on various Bollywood pages and ruin my career . Yes, he was blackmailing me to cyber rape me (that’s the word for it)"

Urfi continued, “It’s not him that I’m disappointed in, I filed an F.I.R on 1st at Goregaon police station @mumbaipolice. It’s been 14 days no action has been taken till yet! I’m so so disappointed… I had heard so many good things about @mumbaipolice but their attitude towards this man is weird . Even after informing them that he has done with to idk how many women , still no action. Anyway, this man is a threat to society, women. He shouldn’t be allowed to live freely… Idk what action police will take now but just wanted to tell everyone about this man who is freely working in the Punjab industry."

Recently, Urfi was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Urfi shared this news with her fans via an Instagram story, posting a photo of herself from the hospital bed. Urfi had developed a high fever of 103 to 104 degrees, after which she had to be hospitalised.

