Urfi Javed Admitted to Hospital in Mumbai, Shockingly Reveals 'I Kept Ignoring My Health'

In a shocking turn of events, social media influencer and TV actress Urfi Javed was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. The actress informed her fans about the same via her Instagram story. Urfi shared a photo of herself from the hospital bed.

Sharing the photo, Urfi wrote: “Got too much time while I’m here. Yes, this happened. I kept ignoring my health and now." The actress didn’t reveal the exact cause of her hospitalisation though.

Urfi Javed has grabbed attention of the audience with her sartorial choices. The actress, who had also participated in Bigg Boss OTT, has made heads turn with her unique sense of fashion. She recently got in a war of words with actress Chahatt Khanna, who called out the media for making Urfi a ‘celebrity’ despite her putting up a ‘cheap show’.

In a note shared by Urfi on Instagram, she wrote, “At least I don’t buy followers! Also if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview, I was dressed for an interview which is none of your business, you’re just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. @chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business , why didn’t you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn’t judge you for your TWO divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me?"

Chahatt, who was a part of popular TV show Bade Acche Lagte Hai, had earlier shared a picture of Urfi and written, “Who wears this? And on streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? Its easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, this cheap show you’ll are promoting to our generation. Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you’ll will carry? This is obnoxiously sad!! God bless you with some wisdom."

