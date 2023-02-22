Urfi Javed Alleges Uber Driver Vanished With Her Luggage in Delhi, Came Back Drunk

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed recently faced an uncomfortable situation during her Uber ride in Delhi. On Tuesday, the Bigg Boss OTT fame took to her Instagram and revealed that her cab driver showed up “completely drunk". According to the accounts shared by Uorfi Javed, she hired a Uber for a span of six hours on her way to the airport. The actress halted to have lunch, meanwhile, her cab driver disappeared with her luggage.

It wasn’t until the interference of her male friend, that the driver showed up again after hours but he was allegedly intoxicated. While sharing the clip on Instagram, Uorfi expressed, “Uber India please do something for the safety of us girls! Had the worst experience today. Like the driver vanished with my luggage and came back two hours later.”

Advertisement

In a subsequent tweet, Uorfi also shared a screenshot of her Uber ride information as proof. She stated, “Had the worst experience with Uber in Delhi, booked a cab for 6 hours, and on my way to the airport stopped to have lunch, and the driver vanished with my luggage in the car. After interference from my male friend, the driver came back completely drunk after 1 hour.”

Advertisement

Uber immediately addressed Uorfi’s complaint stating that her issue was escalated to the concerned department. “We've escalated this issue to our concerned team. A member of our safety team will get in touch with you at the earliest,” said the company. Uber also highlighted that they have a zero-tolerance policy against the use of drugs and alcohol to ensure the safety of all riders. However, details of the company’s action against the alleged cab driver remain unclear.

This incident took place just a day after Uorfi was spotted calling out onlookers for recording her video in secrecy. This seemingly took place on the set of her shooting. “I asked you to not film a video,” Uorfi can be heard yelling in the video.

Advertisement

The security person confirms that there was a video of her on the man’s mobile device and Uorfi asked for it to be deleted. Uorfi Javed who has appeared on TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. She recently also featured as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the dating reality TV show Splitsvilla.

Read all the Latest Movies News here