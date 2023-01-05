Home » News » Movies » Urfi Javed and Honey Singh To Collaborate For a Music Video Soon? Singer Says 'Haan Definitely Agar...'

Urfi Javed and Honey Singh To Collaborate For a Music Video Soon? Singer Says 'Haan Definitely Agar...'

Several celebrities including Ranveer Singh have praised Urfi Javed so far. Latest on the list is Honey Singh.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 16:16 IST

Mumbai, India

Honey Singh praises Urfi Javed for her fashion choices.
Urfi Javed rose to instant fame after she participated in Bigg Boss OTT. The queen of DIY fashion constantly hits the headlines for her outstanding looks. She has taken hold of the attention not just of netizens but also of celebrities, including Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. Recently, the Angrezi Beat singer talked at length about Urfi and revealed if he will be collaborating with the actress soon.

Honey Singh praised Urfi for her style statements and told Filmibeat, “I really liked that kid (Urfi). She is very bold and brave. Jo apni zindagi apne tareeke se Jeena chahti hai. I think all the girls of our country should learn something from her."

He further added, “Do whatever that comes in your heart without any hesitation, without being scared of anyone irrespective of where you come from and which religion, caste or home you belong to. Apni family main kuch bora na aaye woh sab na kijiye lekin jo mann main aaye wo kijiye dil thok ke bina dare kisise."

When asked if fans will ever get to see Urfi in one of his future music videos, Singh nodded positively and shared, “Haan definitely agar koi gaana badhiya sa bana jisme mujhe lage ki woh Poora accha nibha sakti hain toh definitely, why not? I’m wishing her all the luck and support."

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed recently made an appearance on Rithvik Dhanjani’s show, Datebaazi and is being loved for her appearance in MTV Splitsvilla. Prior to this, she also featured in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. The DIY expert has also worked in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT in 2021.

first published: January 05, 2023, 16:15 IST
last updated: January 05, 2023, 16:16 IST
