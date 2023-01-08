Urfi Javed Backs Sheezan Khan's Family In Tunisha Sharma's Suicide Case, Wishes Them Strength

Television actress and DIY expert Urfi Javed has reacted to Tunisha Sharma’s death case once again. On Saturday night, the Bigg Boss OTT fame took to her Instagram stories and shared a video on Sheezan Khan’s sister in which she had talked about a mutual breakup between her brother and Tunisha. Along with the video, Urfi penned a long note and wished strength for Sheezan Khan’s family.

“I think it’s quite clear now that there is no ‘love jihad’ etc. I hope Sheezan and family will find strength to deal with all this! Tunisha was depressed for a long time. Wish she had gotten the help…wish she didn’t feel helpless," Urfi wrote.

Advertisement

This is not the first time that Urfi Javed has issued a statement regarding Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case. On December 29 too, the actress penned down a long note and argued that though Khan might have been wrong and cheated on Tunisha, he shouldn’t be blamed for her death. “My 2 cents on Tunisha’s case, yes he might be wrong, he might have cheated on her but we cannot blame him for her death. You absolutely cannot make someone stay with you who doesn’t want to stay," a part of her note read.

Sheezan Khan was arrested on December 25, a day after his Ali Baba co-star Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the make-up room of their show. Tunisha’s mother had claimed that Khan used her daughter. Reportedly, the Ali Baba co-stars dated each other and broke up just 15 days before Tunisha’s death. Meanwhile, Sheezan is currently in Judicial custody. His bail plea hearing will take place on January 9.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest Movies News here