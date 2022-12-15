Urfi Javed Beats Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor To Become The Most Search Asian Celeb Globally

Urfi Javed is the most searched Asian celebrity of 2022 globally! Yes, you read that right, the Bigg Boss OTT fame beats Bollywood actress like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Disha Patani to get the title of the most searched Asian celeb in the year 2022. And this is not the first time when this diva has achieved this milestone. Urfi has made it to the Top searched personality in Asia twice.

Recently, the list of ‘Most Searched Asian on Google 2022’ was released and by leaving several big celebrities behind, Urfi Javed became one of the Most Searched Asians. A well-known name in the showbiz industry now, Urfi Javed gets many eyebrows raised whenever she appears on Mumbai streets in the most alluring ways. But now she has added another feather to her cap. Leaving big Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, etc, behind, Urfi has become the most searched Asian in the world.

Advertisement

The TV actress has become a popular name among netizens; she has made the audience go gaga with her bold, bizarre fashion choices and due to her immense fan following she was placed at the 57th position in the list of most searched Asians, reported ETimes.

Earlier, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Bigg Boss OTT fame mentioned that social media trolling does not impact her mental peace because she has developed a thick skin now. “It only impacts when I want it to impact. Now, I have developed a very thick skin. I don’t get affected by it. I’ll be very honest, I don’t get affected by it," she had said.

On the work front, Urfi Javed is currently seen in Splitsvilla 14. Prior to this, she was also seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Urfi has also featured in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here