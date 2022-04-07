Urfi Javed Breaks Down Recalling Her Struggling Days: 'It's Either This or I'll Die by Suicide'

Television actress Urfi Javed has been creating a buzz on social media with her daring fashion choices. The 24-year-old actor has served some DIY takes on international fashion moments and has been fighting misogynistic and sexist remarks made by trolls including jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali and Kashmera Shah. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her struggle with mental health issues.

Speaking to Miss Malini, Urfi said that her family was never in favour of her being an actress or even a fashion designer. The actress, who hails from the city of Lucknow, paved her own path and took up whatever small roles she could get in television serials. Her journey from leaving her house to taking up acting certainly affected her.

Talking about it Urfi said, “It was years of mental trauma, physical trauma, toxic environment. It took me years to finally, I was like, it’s either this or I will die by suicide. I wanted bigger things in my life. But paise ki majboori ki wajah se maine itne chhote chhote role kiye. (due to financial constraints I had to take up small roles)."

Addressing the immense trolling that she faces on her social media posts, Urfi said that she has been trolled by many celebrities, and she does not see their logic. She told Miss Malini, “A lot of TV actors who have blue tick on their profiles, they comment sh*t whenever Viral or anybody else uploads my pictures. Television actors commenting ‘disgusting,’ ‘vulgar’ and I am like what have I done to you?"

Urfi also mentioned that she was always bold with her clothing, even when she was in Lucknow. The actress said that she used to leave the house wearing a full jacket and then take it off and show off her crop top and off-shoulder tops.

Sharing her opinion on how people judge her clothing choices, Urfi said, “I am very happy, in fact don’t like me, hate me, keep on hating me. I don’t care, why will I care? If someone is hating me from 300 kilometers away then why should I care? Am I going to come to your house? Hate me, talk about me, it’s good for me."

