Urfi Javed Breaks Silence On Repeated Complaints and Threats Because of Her Bold Outfits

Urfi Javed is known for her bold choice of outfits. Each time the Bigg Boss OTT fame is spotted in public, her sartorial choice grabs everyone’s attention. However, Urfi is repeatedly trolled for the same. Not just this, but several complaints have also been filed against the actress so far. She has also repeatedly opened up about threatening messages or calls she gets due to her outfits.

Now, in a recent interview, Urfi Javed lashed out at those filing complaints against her and mentioned that she feels unsafe. Actress, who recently also sought security from the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, was talking in context of politician Chitra Wagh’s complaint against her.

“There are big political leaders who want to take things into their own hands. If they think something is illegal, then they should go to the police or court, but people here want to take law into their own hands by threatening me publically and saying that they will hit me. That’s why I feel unsafe and I’m left with no other option. It’s not some regular person who’s threatening me, but a politician who has the power to influence a lot of people. Many people follow them, and in that way, they can influence people to hit me. This isn’t right," Urfi told E-times.

Urfi also defended her choice of outfits and admitted that she is ‘doing it for attention’. “This industry is all about getting popularity and getting attention, so what is wrong with it then?" she added.

Urfi Javed also shared that she is not the only one who is wearing ‘these kind of clothes’ and argued that there are several girls who share bikini pictures on social media. “I am just a 25-year-old who has done nothing wrong and these people are making me out to be a criminal. They are complaining about my clothes but are not willing to say anything to those who have been threatening me with murder and rape. These people don’t have a problem with my clothing, they are just here to get some attention by using my name," she told the entertainment portal.

