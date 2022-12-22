Urfi Javed Breaks Silence On Reports of Being Detained In Dubai, Says 'Nothing To Do With My Clothes'

Urfi Javed has issued a statement two days after it was reported that the actress was detained in Dubai for allegedly shooting in a revealing outfit. In her statement, the Bigg Boss OTT fame clarified that the police had only arrived because of some issue with the location they were shooting at and added that it had nothing to do with her outfit.

“The police had arrived to stop the shoot because of some issues at the location. There was a time till when we were allowed to shoot as it was a public place, the production team didn’t extend the timing, hence we had to leave. It had nothing to do with my clothes at all. We shot the remaining part the next day so it was all sorted," Urfi Javed’s statement read.

The reports of Urfi’s detention in Dubai made headlines after a report by E-times cited a source claiming, “She had shot a video for her Instagram in an outfit made by her, which was revealing as per the people here in Dubai. The fact that there is no problem with the outfit but where she shot the video was an open area and they don’t consider it to be allowed to wear what she wore. She is being questioned by the police. Let’s see what happens."

Previously, Urfi also took to her Instagram stories and expressed concern regarding her UAE travel plans after Air India and AI Express issued a joint circular stating that any passport holder with a single name will not be allowed to travel to UAE. “So my official name is only Uorfi, no surname and now I’m f**ked," she had written.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in SplitsVilla. Prior to this, she also featured in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. The DIY expert has also worked in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year.

