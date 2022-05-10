Urfi Javed Celebrates 3 Million Instagram Followers,Thanks Fans And Stalkers In Hungover Video; Watch

From her fashion choices to her antics, internet sensation Urfi Javed knows how to make headlines. She leaves no stone unturned to amuse and entertain her followers. Though Urfi quite often gets trolled for her hilarious yet out-of-the-box and sexy outfits, her fanbase is only increasing. She recently celebrated her 3 million Instagram followers at a late-night party with friends. Urfi shared a hungover video with friends as they carried her in their arms. They were heard shouting, “Urji Javed, 3 Million Followers."

In the clip, the actor herself confessed that she was in a hangover while filming and posting the video. In the caption, she extended gratitude to all her followers as well as her stalkers. Alongside the clip, she wrote, “First of all I just want to thank you guys for 3 million ! Means a lot ! Thanku to each and everyone who follows me and also those who don’t cause I know you still stalking"

“I rarely post any personal videos but I guess I’m still hungover lol ! Will blame this one too on alcohol," she added.

Urfi recently shared that she does get affected by internet bullying, and has also received rape threats. Recently, on her Instagram Stories, Urfi penned down how the constant bullying, and trolling sometimes make her go crazy. “I cry, I cry a lot but I guess life goes on. You just gotta do you, those who don’t understand you shouldn’t even matter," she said. Urfi shared that usually, she gets over it but in rare instances, she feels like giving up. “It does get me at times! The hate, the abuses, the trolls, the bullying, the rape threats, death threats, what not," she wrote.

