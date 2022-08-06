Uorfi Javed Claims Chahatt Khanna Is Living Off Ex-Husbands’ Alimony After Latter Calls Her ‘Cheap’

Uorfi Javed has grabbed attention of the audience with her sartorial choices. The actress, who had also participated in Bigg Boss OTT, has made heads turn with her unique sense of fashion. Now, in a long post, Chahatt Khanna called out the media for making Uorfi a ‘celebrity’ despite her putting up a ‘cheap show’. Now, Uorfi has hit back.

In a note shared by Uorfi, she wrote, “At least I don’t buy followers! Also if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview, I was dressed for an interview which is none of your business, you’re just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. @chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business , why didn’t you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn’t judge you for your TWO divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me?"

She continued and said, “So you’re allowed to post such pictures on social media for the entire world to see ? Social media pe toh asli log Nahi hote na? You are jealous my love and also you are a bully. I feel sad for your daughter. What kind of mother they have. Sh*t… At least I earn my own money not living off my 2 ex husbands alimony! @chahattkhanna I ain’t coming to you judging how you love your life. Idk what these aunties have against me lol."

Chahatt responded to this as well and wrote, “I dont Need to be a part of this drama but its essential to let my followers know, people talk and few bark a lot, but people who know me they know I’ve worked hard to come here and achieve a lifestyle and not alimony, pls go check records first before talking, haven’t taken a single penny ever, also my divorce could have been easily targeted, everyone knows abt this. But people with class would never do that, also I’m not expecting class from classless people nor paid media. A baki jisko jo acha lagta hai likho.. mera kya (Write whatever you want. What is it to me)."

The war of words continued.

The actress, who was a part of Bade Acche Lagte Hai had earlier shared a picture of Uorfi and written, “Who wears this? And on streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? Its easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, this cheap show you’ll are promoting to our generation. Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you’ll will carry? This is obnoxiously sad!! God bless you with some wisdom."

