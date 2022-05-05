Home » News » Movies » Urfi Javed Compares Her Transparent Outfit To That of Samantha Ruth Prabhu As She Calls Out Double Standards

Urfi Javed often gets trolled for her fashion choices. However, recently she took to her Instagram stories and called out double standards of those slamming her outfits.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: May 05, 2022, 19:37 IST

Urfi Javed and her love for bizarre outfits is known to all. Each time the Bigg Boss OTT fame is spotted in public, her outfit grabs everyone’s attention. The actress often gets trolled for her fashion senses as well. However, recently Urfi Javed took to her Instagram stories and called out double standards of those slamming her outfits.

Urfi Javed shared an article that talked about how she was getting trolled for wearing a transparent outfit. “Urfi wore a transparent dress more than a mosquito net, people’s anger rained on ugly fashion.." the headline read. She then shared a screenshot of another article in which Samantha Ruth Prabhu was being praised for a similar transparent outfit. “Samantha wore a transparent shirt to show boldness, raised internet temperature," the headline for Oo Antava fame read. Pointing out double standards, Urfi wrote, “Now you guys know what I’m talking about also I love Samantha. I’m Just talking about the headlines."

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18.com, Urfi Javed also opened up about her mantra to deal with social media trolling. “That’s the thing, I do not have to handle it. Why should I handle it? It’s not for me to reply to anyone who doesn’t like me. If you don’t like me, good for you. People don’t even like their own kids, how they are supposed to like me? I cannot expect everyone to like me. I don’t care much about people liking me or not," she said.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

