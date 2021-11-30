Urfi Javed Recreates Rihanna's 2018 Met Gala Foil Dress, Netizens Compare Them

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is often in the news and her DIY outfits are to be credited for it. During her short stint in the house, Urfi had created a dress out of a garbage bag and now, once again she has grabbed eyeballs for creating a dress with aluminium foil. The actress had made a crown and an off-shoulder short dress of aluminium foil.

Urfi’s foil dress reminded us of pop icon star Rihanna's 2018 Met Gala look. The red-carpet event is known for actors and supermodels donning out-of-the-box stunning outfits. In 2018, Rihanna wore an off-shoulder short dress which was paired with an oversized overcoat. It was an embellished custom-made outfit. She also wore an avant-garde crown. Netizens trolled the TV star for not only copying Rihana's look but also for demeaning the use of silver foil.

Watch the video:

Advertisement

Well, this was not the first time Urfi has copied an international star. A couple of days back, she turned heads for her black cut-out dress and black sheer dress, the TV actor had copied Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid’s looks.

Urfi’s fashion experiment does not go down well among netizens, following which she often gets brutally trolled. Her outfits are usually made of socks, torn tees, backless, and netizens don’t refrain from calling them out. Many a time, they drop ‘outrageous’ and ‘cheap’ comments to troll her. However, Urfi takes it in her stride and claims to be not affected by trolls.

Advertisement

The actor is unfazed about the negativity and trolling against her. Earlier in an interview with ETimes, Urfi said that she does not get bothered by what people think about her.

Urfi is certain that she will dress the way she likes despite what people say about her outfits. “I just know it. Jab Ananya Panday aur Janhvi Kapoor ko spare nahin karte, toh main kis khet ki mooli hoon? (They don’t spare Ananya Panday aur Janhvi Kapoor, who am I?)”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.